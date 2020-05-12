 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Restaurants could go bust & leave millions without jobs if government fails to help, award-winning chef tells Boom Bust

12 May, 2020 14:56
Get short URL
Restaurants could go bust & leave millions without jobs if government fails to help, award-winning chef tells Boom Bust
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir
Restaurants are one of the hardest-hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic and even after the outbreak is over the industry will still struggle to survive, according to restaurateur Andrew Zimmern.

Despite some operators – who managed to continue working for delivery and to go orders amid lockdowns in the US – making a profit, the virus is a disaster for the industry which is the second largest employer in America right behind the Defense Department, according to the award-winning chef.

However, working for delivery is “a drop in a bucket” and not a viable solution for most restaurants as they cannot even cover rent and other expenses, Zimmern, who is also one of the founding members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, told RT’s Boom Bust.

“We believe in two very important things right now. Number one, PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] has to be fixed or backstopped, extended in some way so it actually makes sense. You can’t have an eight-week band aid for an 18-month problem,” he said, referring to the fact that most businesses across the industry will not be able to work at full capacity for another year or even more.

“We need a restaurant stabilization fund. We need long-term sustained support of this industry so that they are open for business... You’re talking about from 11 to 15 million employees in a trillion-dollar industry that pays 20 percent of trust taxes in many states.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies