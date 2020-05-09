 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Moscow e-commerce sales jump 40% during coronavirus lockdown

9 May, 2020 13:46
Get short URL
Moscow e-commerce sales jump 40% during coronavirus lockdown
A delivery courier rides a bicycle past an entrance of the closed Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina
The volume of online sales in the Russian capital grew rapidly in March, reaching 16 billion rubles (almost $218 million), according to the official Moscow mayor’s office website.

The figure represents a 38.2 percent increase from February and almost half of the total turnover for the first quarter of 2020.

“Moscow’s e-commerce market is actively developing. Since March 2019, its volume has grown by 6.8 percent to make up almost a quarter of the entire Russian internet trading market, or 24 percent,” said Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov.

Also on rt.com Moscow has THREE TIMES more Coronavirus cases than officially accounted-for – Mayor

Traditional network retailers of grocery and non-grocery goods have launched large-scale online sales and delivery programs in the city since the beginning of April. Statistics show their average daily turnover for the week from April 20 to 26 reached 5.4 billion rubles ($74 million), up 5.6 percent from a week earlier. 

Small- and medium-sized enterprises can take advantage of a special subsidy for the promotion of goods through online trading platforms and online food delivery services.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies