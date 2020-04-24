 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

'Gold mines right now are literally GOLD MINES,’ Peter Schiff tells RT's Boom Bust

24 Apr, 2020 12:35
Get short URL
'Gold mines right now are literally GOLD MINES,’ Peter Schiff tells RT's Boom Bust
Senior refinery technician pours liquid gold to form gold dore bars © Reuters / Rick Wilking
Jobless claims continued stockpiling in the US, having topped 26 million over the past five weeks. The government is working to improve stimulus measures as the pandemic continues to ravage the global economy.

Boom Bust is joined by the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, who says the US Federal Reserve is just doubling down on its failed monetary policy: “In order to prop up the market, the Fed hastened to destroy the purchasing power of the dollar.”

According to Schiff, investors “should be buying gold stocks because gold and gold stocks would be the biggest beneficiaries of monetary policy.”

The veteran stockbroker explains that “precious metals are a monetary alternative to fiat currencies that are being debased the world over, particularly in the United States.”

He says that, when it comes to earnings, “gold stocks are going to be among the few companies that see a huge boost to their earnings. In fact, they are benefitting from the reduction in energy prices because energy is a key cost when it comes to operating gold mines.”

“Gold mines right now literally are ‘gold mines’ and I think investors are ignoring the potential.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies