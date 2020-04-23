US weekly unemployment hits 4.4 million, bringing coronavirus lockdown total to more than 26 million

The US Labor Department said on Thursday that unemployment claims have continued at a historically unprecedented pace last week. Another 4.4 million applications filed has brought the total in the past five weeks to 26.4 million.

The new claims figure, for the week ending April 18, shows a decline of 810,000 applications from the previous week’s 5.2 million. However, the total number for the five-week period is greater than all the 23.3 million jobs created in the US since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

While economists expect the figure to steadily decline going forward, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that his state had 1,000 staff "just to take the incoming unemployment calls. That's how high the volume is. And they still can't keep up."

In Florida, only 14.2 percent of the more than 668,000 claims filed since March 15 have been paid. In Ohio, claimants now have to file on a specific day of the week, depending on the first letter of their last name. Washington residents are complaining that the state’s website crashes or takes hours to respond.

