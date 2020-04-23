 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Brent crude recovers as military spat between US and Iran overshadows investors’ fears over storage exhaustion

23 Apr, 2020 06:26
Get short URL
Brent crude recovers as military spat between US and Iran overshadows investors’ fears over storage exhaustion
FILE PHOTO А crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. November 2019. © Angus Mordant / Reuters
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has climbed by more than nine percent to $22.25 (ICE) on Thursday amid renewed military tensions between the US and Iran.

Brent crude prices had fallen by more than 50 percent over the last week, reaching its lowest level since June 1999. The dramatic drop was due to concerns that crude storage tanks are running out of space.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump had warned that the US Navy would attack Iranian gunboats if they “harass our ships at sea,” reigniting fears of a conflict in the Persian Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had similarly plunged to a negative price for the first time in its history on Monday. The price has since recovered as well, growing to $15 per barrel (Nymex).

The global oil markets have been experiencing a glut due to a steep drop in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on rt.com Will Trump go to war with Iran to save America’s oil industry?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies