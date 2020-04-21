 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

$18 a barrel: Brent oil falls to lowest point since post-9/11 plunge

21 Apr, 2020 18:15
Get short URL
$18 a barrel: Brent oil falls to lowest point since post-9/11 plunge
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Darren Staples
International oil benchmark Brent has fallen to its lowest level since December 2001. The plunge comes a day after US oil nosedived to negative $40 per barrel, as the coronavirus pandemic hammers global demand.

Brent futures crashed by 25 percent on Tuesday afternoon, reaching a low of $18 per barrel that evening. Such a price has not been seen since December 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks and subsequent drop in air travel dented demand for the commodity.

Also on rt.com Blame game, oil edition: ETFs, regulator failure, Wall Street fraud or Covid-19?

In the US, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened poorly on Tuesday, a day after prices reached a record low of -$37.63 per barrel. The negative price reflected a lack of storage space for extracted oil, with suppliers seeking to offload their product to buyers, even at a loss.

As of 9.30am GMT, the US benchmark was trading at -$3.43 a barrel.

The drastic falloff in prices came as trading for the May contract closed. However, futures for June were also hammered. Brent futures for June delivery fell to $19 per barrel, while WTI futures fell to $9.09.

Also on rt.com US crude bounces back into positive territory after historic plummet below zero

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies