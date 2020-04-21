$18 a barrel: Brent oil falls to lowest point since post-9/11 plunge

International oil benchmark Brent has fallen to its lowest level since December 2001. The plunge comes a day after US oil nosedived to negative $40 per barrel, as the coronavirus pandemic hammers global demand.

Brent futures crashed by 25 percent on Tuesday afternoon, reaching a low of $18 per barrel that evening. Such a price has not been seen since December 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks and subsequent drop in air travel dented demand for the commodity.

In the US, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened poorly on Tuesday, a day after prices reached a record low of -$37.63 per barrel. The negative price reflected a lack of storage space for extracted oil, with suppliers seeking to offload their product to buyers, even at a loss.

As of 9.30am GMT, the US benchmark was trading at -$3.43 a barrel.

The drastic falloff in prices came as trading for the May contract closed. However, futures for June were also hammered. Brent futures for June delivery fell to $19 per barrel, while WTI futures fell to $9.09.

