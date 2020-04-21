 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stocks tumble as Dow Jones drops over 500 points at opening bell

21 Apr, 2020 13:35
The 'Fearless Girl' statue sits at its new location outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall St. in New York City, US. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Wall Street is facing another rough day with the main US stock indices down sharply on Tuesday. The fall occurred as oil prices continued to get crushed amid fears that crude storage tanks are running out of space.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points or two percent after the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite was down around 150 points or nearly two percent, while the S&P 500 index was losing around 1.7 percent.

The losses come amid a historic collapse of the price for US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), with May futures contract prices closing at -$37.63 per barrel in value on Monday. While the price for the contract jumped on Tuesday and briefly traded above zero, it then fell again to -$5 per barrel.

International benchmark Brent was not spared by the market turmoil, plunging to the lowest level since 2001 on Tuesday. Brent futures for June delivery were trading below $20 a barrel.

