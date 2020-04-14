 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus pandemic to cost global airlines $314 BILLION in revenue – IATA

14 Apr, 2020 12:23
© Reuters / Christian Hartmann
Worldwide aircraft groundings as part of the effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus will lead to unprecedented losses for global carriers, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned.

The aviation body has revised the projected global impact to the industry up from $252 billion to $314 billion in lost revenue.

The overall number of flights is down 80 percent compared to January operations, IATA said, adding that it sees international air travel restrictions lasting longer. The association expects global airline ticket revenue to drop 55 percent this year.

“It is absolutely key now that governments put air transport at the center of their plans" for reopening their economies, said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "We need to restore passenger confidence," he added.

The IATA expects domestic air connectivity to reopen by the third quarter (July-September 2020), noting that such a resumption at an international level is "problematic."

