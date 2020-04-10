Mexico reportedly offers to cut oil production by 100,000 barrels per day, significantly less than requested by OPEC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied oil producers will decide on Friday whether Mexico’s proposal to reduce its production by 100,000 barrels a day is enough to secure a new output cuts deal.

The deal was reached after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke with US President Donald Trump, according to Spanish media reports.

"I have talked to President Trump, and we have agreed to reduce production by 100,000 barrels per day. The US has promised to additionally reduce production by 250,000 barrels per day in order to help Mexico," Obrador said at a news conference on Friday.

Mexico’s reluctance to support the proposed curbs was the main stumbling block to finalize the long-anticipated oil deal that could boost sinking crude prices.

OPEC released a statement on Thursday stipulating that global crude oil production will be reduced by 10 million barrels per day. The historic cuts will be effective for two months starting from May 1, and the figure will then drop to eight million barrels a day between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020.

The accord was agreed by all the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries except for Mexico – as a result, the deal was declared“conditional.”

The body has not released any new statement after the Mexican proposal. Mexico's commitment is less than OPEC wanted it to make. Even with the US' help the total reduction amounts to 350,000 barrels per day, meaning that other signatories will have to compensate for an additional 50,000 barrels.

