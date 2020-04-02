Russian billionaire banker Tinkov says he will step down as chair of Tinkoff Bank amid health issues & US extradition battle

Russian banker Oleg Tinkov, who is currently facing potential extradition to the US from the UK on allegations of underreporting his income, has announced he will resign from the board of directors of the bank he founded.

Tinkov, one of Russia’s top 50 businessmen, said he would leave the board of the Tinkoff Bank in the coming weeks. The banker explained his decision by his wish to “focus on his health.” Earlier, the 52-year-old Tinkov revealed that he was suffering from an acute form of leukemia.

“I have always considered my stake in Tinkoff as a long-term strategic asset that my family and I want to keep for the future,” the statement reads. “This will keep the shares in the family under any possible circumstances, even in the event of my death,” Tinkov said, adding that the transfer of ownership rights came into effect on March 19.

Also on rt.com Russian billionaire banker Tinkov stranded in London for US extradition probe reveals he has BLOOD CANCER

DETAILS TO FOLLOW