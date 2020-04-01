Russia resumes natural gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Wednesday the restart of natural gas deliveries to China following the completion of regular maintenance at the Power of Siberia pipeline.

The pipeline had been shut since mid-March as Gazprom and China’s CNPC agreed that it would undergo a maintenance check-up twice a year (every spring and autumn).

“Gas supplies to Chinese consumers have been resumed and are going as usual,” Gazprom’s press service said.

The Power of Siberia pipeline was launched in December, delivering 328 million cubic meters of gas to China. The 3,000-kilometer (1,864 miles) pipeline is set to bring 38 billion cubic meters of the blue fuel to the country by 2025.

Also on rt.com Russia pivots East with launch of natural gas deliveries to China

Agreement on the gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline was reached in 2014, with Gazprom and CNPC inking a 30-year contract. The project will deliver natural gas from the Russian regions of Yakutia and Irkutsk to domestic consumers in the Far East and then to China, which is a new foreign market for Gazprom.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section