 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Oil recovers from decades' lows as Russia & US agree energy talks

31 Mar, 2020 08:53
Get short URL
Oil recovers from decades' lows as Russia & US agree energy talks
© Pexels.com
The price of crude rebounded on Tuesday from an 18-year low after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have agreed talks to stabilize energy markets.

International benchmark Brent rose 1.5 percent to $23.15 per barrel, as of 08:06 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up six percent at $21.19 a barrel. Both Brent and the WTI closed the previous session at their lowest levels since 2002.

According to the Kremlin, Trump and Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials discuss stabilizing oil markets.

"Oil prices are clawing back from a near 18-year low on hopes that oversupply concerns may finally see some relief," senior market analyst at broker OANDA, Edward Moya told Reuters. "Much of the focus has fallen on a key call between the Presidents of the United States and Russia."

Also on rt.com Oil price drops to 18-year low on crashing global demand

The oil industry has been hurt by the largest demand drop in history. Oil prices have tanked by more than half in the past month, with companies cutting back and closing production as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the OPEC+ disagreement over production cuts.

READ MORE: Russia’s unexpected advantage in the oil price war

UBS said that it estimates global oil demand to fall by 1.2 million bpd, or 1.2 percent, over the whole of 2020, weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies