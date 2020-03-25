 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stimulus just ‘another temporary bandage’ adding to massive amounts of debt – chief strategist tells Boom Bust

25 Mar, 2020 11:47
© Reuters / Mary F. Calvert
The US Senate and the White House have reached an agreement on a $2 trillion relief plan to buffer the economy as fears of a deep global recession continue to mount amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to discuss the measure and its impact on financial markets.

Horwitz says that the stock markets’ positive reaction looks like a short-covering rally, and is not a big deal.

“Stimulus is not going to create growth,” he says, explaining that if people are going back to work that does not mean that “we are getting growth, it is not going to affect the companies’ earnings.”

“This is only another temporarily bandage that they are slapping out. No difference what the Federal Reserve is doing with these bandages they continue to apply, in the meantime accumulating massive amounts of debt which we’ll never get out of.”

The strategist says that the agreement will not change the situation and the market sell-off will continue.

