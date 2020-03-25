 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

European stocks rise on hopes massive US cash injection will lift global economy

25 Mar, 2020 08:16
Get short URL
European stocks rise on hopes massive US cash injection will lift global economy
Еhe Royal Exchange (R) and The Bank of England in the City of London, UK © AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
Markets in Europe continued gaining on Wednesday as the US government agrees to unlock $2 trillion worth of funds to cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index surged almost four percent at the start of trading in London. Germany’s DAX is up over three percent, while France’s CAC is gaining almost five percent.

Meanwhile, Russia’s main index on the Moscow Exchange gained over three percent at Wednesday’s opening. The RTS dollar index was up more than four percent.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 lockdown threatens to destroy 37 MILLION jobs in US

This follows huge gains by European stocks on Tuesday with the British stock market gaining over nine percent, German stocks surging almost 11 percent, and French stocks closing almost five percent higher.

Positive investor sentiment in Europe comes on hopes that the US economy will finally receive a $2 trillion boost to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets rallied after Republicans and Democrats reached an agreement on a massive package amounting to $2 trillion to rescue the US economy amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The bill is set to give hundreds of billions to businesses that were forced to shut down and lay off workers due to prevention measures, and stipulates one-time payments to Americans among other measures.

Also on rt.com Which businesses can survive the greatest financial crisis of our lifetime?

The news sent Asian markets higher with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei gaining over eight percent, while stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China added between two and three percent. Other markets in Asia-Pacific were also up on Wednesday, with both Australia’s All Ordinaries and India’s key Mumbai Sensex jumping more than five percent.

European leaders are also looking for ways to shield the economy from disruptions caused by the coronavirus. On Tuesday, G7 finance ministers and central bank governors vowed to “do whatever is necessary” to restore economic growth and to protect jobs and European businesses.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies