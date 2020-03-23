 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy
HomeBusiness News

US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy

23 Mar, 2020 13:33
Get short URL
US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy
© AFP / Spencer Platt
Wall Street’s main indices are down after opening on Monday for the first ever all-electronic trading session, which is aimed at protecting New York Stock Exchange employees from the coronavirus.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are down around three percent. The Nasdaq Composite, an index comprised of America’s top technology companies, is down slightly in early trading.

The US Federal Reserve has warned that the country's economy faces major trouble as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and has pledged to take measures to minimize its impact. The Fed has promised to unveil a direct lending program for small- and medium-sized American businesses, which are projected to be hardest hit by the pandemic. In addition, the Fed will also help students with their education loans.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies