US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy

Wall Street’s main indices are down after opening on Monday for the first ever all-electronic trading session, which is aimed at protecting New York Stock Exchange employees from the coronavirus.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are down around three percent. The Nasdaq Composite, an index comprised of America’s top technology companies, is down slightly in early trading.

The US Federal Reserve has warned that the country's economy faces major trouble as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and has pledged to take measures to minimize its impact. The Fed has promised to unveil a direct lending program for small- and medium-sized American businesses, which are projected to be hardest hit by the pandemic. In addition, the Fed will also help students with their education loans.

