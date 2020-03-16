Fiat Chrysler halts auto production across most of Europe

Car industry giant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is suspending production across most of its European plants through March 27. The decision follows nationwide lockdowns across the continent to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it is closing six plants in Italy that make cars under the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati nameplates. It will also shut down a plant in Serbia that makes the Fiat 500L and one plant in Poland that produces the Fiat 500.

“The group is working with its supply base and business partners to be ready to enable our manufacturing operations to deliver previously planned total levels of production despite the suspension when market demand returns,” Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 air travel cull: Nordic flag carrier SAS to ‘temporarily’ lay off 90% of employees as it halts traffic

The automaker has already taken a range of measures such as sanitizing work and rest areas, creating greater distance between workers and facilitating remote working.

Shares of the company crashed almost 22 percent to €7.63 on Monday.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section