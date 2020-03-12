Global markets crash as US bans European flights over CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the world's financial markets after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic, and the US banned all European flights.

The Thursday losses on Asian markets were led by Australia, with its key All Ordinaries index closing down 7.23 percent. It was followed by India's Mumbai Sensex which is down over 6.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225, which lost 4.4 percent.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange had fallen 3.4 percent by the end of the trading day, while the Shanghai Composite was down 1.52 percent.

The sharp sell-offs came after US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. The restrictions came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Covid-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW