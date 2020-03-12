 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Global markets crash as US bans European flights over CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

12 Mar, 2020 07:59
Get short URL
Global markets crash as US bans European flights over CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
© AFP / Eric Piermont
Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the world's financial markets after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic, and the US banned all European flights.

The Thursday losses on Asian markets were led by Australia, with its key All Ordinaries index closing down 7.23 percent. It was followed by India's Mumbai Sensex which is down over 6.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225, which lost 4.4 percent.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange had fallen 3.4 percent by the end of the trading day, while the Shanghai Composite was down 1.52 percent.

The sharp sell-offs came after US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. The restrictions came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Covid-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies