US Fed creating the next big collapse & should be put out of business – chief strategist tells Boom Bust

US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on the Federal Reserve this week, renewing calls to bring the rates to zero. The Fed should be “a leader, not a very late follower,” Trump said.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to discuss whether such a rate cut makes any sense or just makes things worse.

“Trump is 100 percent right with his logic. He is thinking as a businessman,” he says, adding that from such point of view “a rate cut helps everybody.”

Horwitz explains: “The bottom line is that we issue the Treasury bond, people are buying that money, we are paying the interest rate.”

He adds that “In real market terms, this shows weakness because we should not be cutting, we should show strength…”

The chief strategist points out: “This is why the Fed should be put out of business because they don’t understand nor do they promote the free market system. The markets will tell you what a rate should be… They are creating the next big collapse.”

According to Horwitz, this whole thing will eventually blow up and this manipulation of money is a farce.

