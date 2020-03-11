 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
HomeBusiness News

US Fed creating the next big collapse & should be put out of business – chief strategist tells Boom Bust

11 Mar, 2020 14:46
Get short URL
US Fed creating the next big collapse & should be put out of business – chief strategist tells Boom Bust
© Reuters / Lucas Jackson
US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on the Federal Reserve this week, renewing calls to bring the rates to zero. The Fed should be “a leader, not a very late follower,” Trump said.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to discuss whether such a rate cut makes any sense or just makes things worse.

“Trump is 100 percent right with his logic. He is thinking as a businessman,” he says, adding that from such point of view “a rate cut helps everybody.”

Horwitz explains: “The bottom line is that we issue the Treasury bond, people are buying that money, we are paying the interest rate.”

He adds that “In real market terms, this shows weakness because we should not be cutting, we should show strength…”

The chief strategist points out: “This is why the Fed should be put out of business because they don’t understand nor do they promote the free market system. The markets will tell you what a rate should be… They are creating the next big collapse.”

According to Horwitz, this whole thing will eventually blow up and this manipulation of money is a farce.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies