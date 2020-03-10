Global stocks rally after biggest rout since 2008

Most of the world’s stock markets rebounded on Tuesday following the worst crash since the 2008 financial crisis.

US stocks are leading the recovery, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gaining around three percent during early trading on Wall Street.

European stocks are mixed, with London’s FTSE up over two percent and Germany’s DAX about one and a half percent higher. France’s CAC bucked the trend, trading over 10 percent lower as of 2:00pm GMT.

Asian stocks finished strong, with the Shanghai Composite closing 1.82 percent higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 1.41 percent and Japan’s Nikkei up 0.85 percent.

Global markets suffered a historic selloff on Monday, with the Dow dropping a record 2,013 points. The crash happened amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and followed a steep drop in oil prices after Saudi Arabia announced it was boosting crude production by 25 percent in an escalating conflict with other global producers.

