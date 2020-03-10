 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global crude claws back losses after major price collapse

10 Mar, 2020 11:12
Oil prices have gained around nine percent on Tuesday following the biggest one-day rout in nearly three decades, after Saudi Arabia threatened to boost production and offer discounts.

Benchmark Brent rose nearly $3 to over $37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at around $34 a barrel.

Crude prices collapsed over the weekend after the disagreement between Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over deeper production cuts aimed at supporting global crude prices amid falling demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

