Russia cancels SPIEF 2020 economic conference over coronavirus concerns

One of the biggest business events in Russia, the St Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), won’t be convening this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers have announced.

The decision was made in order to “protect the health of Russian citizens, guests and participants,” Andrey Belousov, chairman of the SPIEF organizing committee, explained.

SPIEF 2020 was scheduled to take place between June 3 and 6.

For over a decade, the St Petersburg Economic Forum has been the prime business event in Russia, and has traditionally been attended by the president. It assembled around more than 10,000 guests from around the globe, including heads of state, entrepreneurs, investors, top economists and others.

Earlier, the Russian Investment Forum, which was scheduled to take place in Sochi in February, was also postponed due to the risk of coronavirus.

