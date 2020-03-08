 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huawei teaming up with Russia’s largest bank to develop cloud services for businesses

8 Mar, 2020 05:49
© Sputnik / Eugene Biyatov
Chinese technology giant Huawei announced this week a strategic partnership with Russia’s Sberbank to provide cloud services for Russian businesses.

The clients of SberCloud.Advanced are projected to range from large businesses to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups. They will have access to 37 new cloud services, which will be fully integrated into one system.

According to Huawei’s Director General in Russia, Wang Wei, the deal with Sberbank could significantly improve Russia’s digital prospects.

“This partnership truly represents a landmark for the Russian cloud services market,” he said.

State-owned Sberbank has been steadily transforming itself from banking to online services.

SberCloud Director General Evgeny Kolbin explained that “This is an exclusive offer for the market, consisting of interconnected cloud services complementing each other, which gives the client a single convenient approach to using these services, a variety of the most modern IT platforms, as well as built-in tools for monitoring and controlling the cloud infrastructure.”

