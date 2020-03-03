 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report investigates how Elon Musk’s electric car push is causing another global industry crisis

3 Mar, 2020 11:20
RT’s Keiser Report investigates how Elon Musk’s electric car push is causing another global industry crisis
Artisanal miners work at a cobalt mine-pit in Tulwizembe, Democratic Republic of Congo © Reuters / Kenny Katombe
Production of electric vehicles is predicted to top four million worldwide this year. As demand for electric cars soars, the cobalt crisis being faced by the industry will only worsen, experts warn.

The hosts of Keiser Report discuss the trend for electric cars, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has popularized.

“We are running into the same old conflict that we had with the combustion engine, oil-based cars, and the resource, how to get the resource,” says Stacy Herbert.

“Capitalism works if the price signals are clear and they reflect supply and demand,” Max Keiser adds.

He explains that’s the same problem as with fossil fuels and with oil in particular. According to Max, for 50 years we had an inaccurate price point for oil. “The price of an oil gallon should be at this time probably $90 to $100 per gallon to truly reflect the actual cost in a true free market capitalist system,” he says.

