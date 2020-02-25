 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Trump threatens to slap 'very serious' sanctions on buyers of Venezuelan crude

25 Feb, 2020 14:40
Get short URL
Trump threatens to slap 'very serious' sanctions on buyers of Venezuelan crude
FILE PHOTO: MANA, a bulk carrier is docked at Isla Oil Refinery PDVSA terminal in Willemstad on the island of Curacao © Reuters / Henry Romero
Washington is looking to step up pressure on Venezuela and target those purchasing its oil, US President Donald Trump says, promising that the measures may come "in the not too distant future."

"There could be very serious sanctions," Trump said at a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, when asked whether he would allow Indian companies to purchase Venezuelan oil from third parties.

After a reporter asked Trump to elaborate on the looming restrictions, the US president said that his administration is "right in the middle of doing something" and that the results will be seen "in a little while." He also noted that Washington is closely following the situation in the country and doesn't like the developments there.

Also on rt.com Venezuela slams US sanctions on Russia's Rosneft as an attempt at grabbing control of global oil market

The US has targeted the South American nation with multiple rounds of sanctions, including its vital oil sector, while trying to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier in February, the Trump administration blacklisted a subsidiary of Russian oil major Rosneft, Rosneft Trading, over its trade ties with Venezuela. Moscow and Caracas condemned the move, saying that it amounted to unfair competition. The Russian oil company also slammed the sanctions as illegal, saying that all of its operations in Venezuela were fully compliant with international law.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies