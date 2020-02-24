 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

AU yeah! Gold surges more than 2% hitting 7-year highs

24 Feb, 2020 11:13
Get short URL
AU yeah! Gold surges more than 2% hitting 7-year highs
© Pixabay / Ulrich Dregler
Investors are rushing to buy the safe haven yellow metal after rising fears over the spread of the coronavirus epidemic triggered panic sell-offs on Asian and European markets.

The price of gold surged more than two percent on Monday, hitting record levels since February 2013. Gold for April delivery on Comex reached $1,691.7 per troy ounce before slightly falling back later in the session. Meanwhile, spot gold was also up around 2.5 percent.

Silver prices also posted gains on Monday, with contracts for March rising 1.7 percent to $18.84 per ounce.

Also on rt.com Coronavirus sends global stock markets in tailspin amid rising pandemic concerns

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies