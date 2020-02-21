 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Between a rock and a hard place: UK trying to balance between China & US over Huawei’s 5G rollout

21 Feb, 2020 13:01
Get short URL
Between a rock and a hard place: UK trying to balance between China & US over Huawei’s 5G rollout
© Reuters / Dado Ruvic
America’s top cyber-security official has asked Britain to reconsider its decision on Huawei’s 5G access. Washington’s behavior is “absolutely paternalistic,” says Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association.

She told Boom Bust that the “UK is trying to appease China, obviously, as a trade partner, and that is using Huawei in its nonessential sections of the UK telecommunications industry.”

“And yet they are trying, also obviously, not to alienate Trump and the Trump administration,” she said.

According to Fordwich, we are beginning to see a crack in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance between the US, Britain, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

“If the issue isn’t solved it would escalate,” she said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies