 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Pakistan’s economy showing early signs of a turnaround – central bank

21 Feb, 2020 11:29
Get short URL
Pakistan’s economy showing early signs of a turnaround – central bank
© Pixabay.com
The economy of Pakistan has entered a growth phase, Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has said. He added that the economy has recently stabilized.

“We can say with confidence that we have put the worst behind us,” Baqir said at the CEO Summit Asia 2020 as quoted by the Tribune.

“Exports of the country grew 4.5 percent in the first half of [the] current financial year,” according to the banker. He noted that exports to some countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia have fallen.

Also on rt.com Imran Khan promises breakthrough year for Pakistan’s economy in 2020

“Businesses of the country hold a very bright future,” Baqir said, adding that the public sector significantly supported the growth of the private sector.

He also noted the central bank’s input in the growth of economy and exports. He added that Pakistan’s stock market has paid “a return of up to 12 percent on investments by foreign investors.”

READ MORE: Pakistan mulls tax breaks for exports to boost trade

Baqir also said that the country’s industrial growth would get a major boost with the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies