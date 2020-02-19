 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Overseas investors increase holdings of Chinese bonds despite coronavirus uncertainty

19 Feb, 2020 09:09
Get short URL
Overseas investors increase holdings of Chinese bonds despite coronavirus uncertainty
Shanghai, China © Pixabay.com
Demonstrating confidence in China, international investors continued to invest in the country's economy. Net purchases of Chinese bonds were worth 43 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) after the Spring Festival, market data showed.

According to China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the country's bond market has become an important part of global asset allocation. It said, as cited by Xinhua News, that it will continue to improve overseas services and enhance financial infrastructure to facilitate bond trade.

Analysts largely expect growth to rebound after the containment on pent-up demand and production, the foreign exchange added.

Also on rt.com Chinese stocks reverse losses amid new government measures to lift markets

The outbreak of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) has now killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 75,000 people, with over 1,000 cases outside mainland China. It has disrupted economic activity in China and threatened to drag down first-quarter growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies