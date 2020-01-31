 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia, both Chinese citizens – Deputy PM
HomeBusiness News

Why is Mexico trying to raffle off its luxurious presidential jet for just $25...? RT’s Boom Bust explores

31 Jan, 2020 12:06
Get short URL
Why is Mexico trying to raffle off its luxurious presidential jet for just $25...? RT’s Boom Bust explores
Mexican Presidential Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner © Reuters / Edgard Garrido
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced plans to sell off his predecessor’s official jet which he says is too extravagant for the head of state of a developing country.

Mexico has already spent $1.5 million just parking it in a California desert.

Lopez Obrador who is struggling to get rid of the 787 Dreamliner, purchased for $218.7 million, said he wants to raffle off the plane by selling six million raffle tickets at $25 apiece.

Boom Bust discusses some of the criticisms of the plan. Those include claims that the president is doing it to distract from reality such as incredible violence from drug cartels in the country, and the poor state of the Mexican economy.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies