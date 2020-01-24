McDonald's reportedly shuts down restaurants in five Chinese cities as coronavirus spreads

Fast food chain McDonald's has announced it will halt operations in five cities in China's Hubei province, where the new deadly coronavirus is believed to originate. The suspension reportedly comes into effect on Friday.

The restaurant chain has dozens of locations in the region, including in the city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the epicenter of the virus.

Apart from Wuhan, where most infections have occurred, McDonalds will reportedly close restaurants in Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjing and Xiantao.

Chinese authorities have placed several cities on lockdown, restricting movement for over 30 million people to halt the spread of the virus. The number of confirmed cases has neared 900 and the death toll reached 26 and rising, with no vaccine available so far.

The spread of the virus comes as China is celebrating one of the biggest holidays of the year, the Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. Major Chinese cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, cancelled major public events and closed tourist attractions.

