 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

McDonald's reportedly shuts down restaurants in five Chinese cities as coronavirus spreads

24 Jan, 2020 12:01
Get short URL
McDonald's reportedly shuts down restaurants in five Chinese cities as coronavirus spreads
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Bobby Yip
Fast food chain McDonald's has announced it will halt operations in five cities in China's Hubei province, where the new deadly coronavirus is believed to originate. The suspension reportedly comes into effect on Friday.

The restaurant chain has dozens of locations in the region, including in the city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the epicenter of the virus.

Apart from Wuhan, where most infections have occurred, McDonalds will reportedly close restaurants in Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjing and Xiantao.

Also on rt.com China coronavirus infections soar to 830 with 26 deaths as WHO says it’s too early to declare global emergency

Chinese authorities have placed several cities on lockdown, restricting movement for over 30 million people to halt the spread of the virus. The number of confirmed cases has neared 900 and the death toll reached 26 and rising, with no vaccine available so far.

The spread of the virus comes as China is celebrating one of the biggest holidays of the year, the Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. Major Chinese cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, cancelled major public events and closed tourist attractions.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies