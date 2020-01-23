‘Nobody is disrupting world trade more than Trump and the US,’ Professor Wolff tells Boom Bust

US President Donald Trump complained this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the United States has not been “treated fairly” by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Professor Richard Wolff joins Boom Bust to discuss Trump’s comments, and what may be in store for Transatlantic relations. “It’s a consistent message that he has been giving out even before he became president,” Wolff says, adding that: “his posture which I believe is designed to get him re-elected is that he is protecting the United States from the mean, nasty foreigners who are taking advantage of us.”

According to the host of the Economic Update, “Trump went after the Canadians and Mexicans around NAFTA to begin with, then… his two-year long attack on China, so now, since that’s kind of old news and people don’t find it all that exciting… he has to open a new front, a new attack.”

The economist says: “Nobody is disrupting world trade more than Mr. Trump and the United States. And the whole point of the WTO was to work these things out quietly and in an amicable way, rather than attack each other with the tariff weapon which is bad for everybody.”

