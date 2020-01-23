 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Pakistan ‘looking towards growth’ after tough economic period – Imran Khan

23 Jan, 2020 10:38
Get short URL
Pakistan ‘looking towards growth’ after tough economic period – Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland © Reuters / Denis Balibouse
Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said he hopes 2020 will bring economic stability and job opportunities to his country.

He acknowledged that Pakistanis are struggling under his government's economic stabilization program, but he explained that the government had inherited the "worst economic crisis" in the country's history.

“People are hurting. We have gone through this very tough period,” he said, adding that the economy has now been stabilized. “This year we are looking towards economic growth.”

Also on rt.com Fitch keeps Pakistan’s credit rating unchanged while investment soars

Khan listed Pakistan’s "untapped" mineral wealth among the country’s advantages, adding that the government is focused on developing those resources.

READ MORE: Pakistan cracks down on wheat hoarders in response to soaring flour prices

He also mentioned Pakistan's strategic location and trade potential, particularly with other countries in the region. "The moment Pakistan and India's relationship becomes normal and trade starts between the two countries," said Khan, “immense opportunities for growth will emerge.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies