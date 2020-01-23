Pakistan ‘looking towards growth’ after tough economic period – Imran Khan

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said he hopes 2020 will bring economic stability and job opportunities to his country.

He acknowledged that Pakistanis are struggling under his government's economic stabilization program, but he explained that the government had inherited the "worst economic crisis" in the country's history.

“People are hurting. We have gone through this very tough period,” he said, adding that the economy has now been stabilized. “This year we are looking towards economic growth.”

Khan listed Pakistan’s "untapped" mineral wealth among the country’s advantages, adding that the government is focused on developing those resources.

He also mentioned Pakistan's strategic location and trade potential, particularly with other countries in the region. "The moment Pakistan and India's relationship becomes normal and trade starts between the two countries," said Khan, “immense opportunities for growth will emerge.”

