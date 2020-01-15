 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin suggests launching new investment cycle in Russia to achieve growth rates above global average

15 Jan, 2020 11:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a structural change to the economy and its efficiency during his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

“In 2021, Russia’ GDP growth rates should be above the global average,” he said, adding: “To get such a dynamic, it is necessary to launch a new investment cycle, to boost investments in creation of jobs, infrastructure, development of industry, agriculture and services sector.”

Starting from 2020, annual growth investments should be at least 5 percent, and their share in the GDP should be increased from the current 21 percent to 25 percent in 2024, according to the Russian president.

Putin said that the inflation rate in 2019 stood at 3 percent, well below the projected target of 4 percent.

He called low wages a “direct threat” to the wellbeing of Russian citizens. Raising income levels is a major task for the government and the Central Bank of Russia, he added.

