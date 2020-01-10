 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Regular railway freight transport across new Crimea Bridge will start from July

10 Jan, 2020 13:36
Get short URL
Regular railway freight transport across new Crimea Bridge will start from July
Crimea Bridge © Reuters / Alexey Pavlishak
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that regular freight rail services via the 19-km-long Crimea Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, will kick off on July 1.

“The opening of regular rail services should have a positive effect on supplies to the Crimean market, its saturation with high-quality and affordable goods,” the president said. 

In December, Putin opened railway traffic on the Crimea Bridge and took a ride in the driver’s cabin on the first Crimea-bound train from Saint-Petersburg.

Also on rt.com Long-awaited train traffic opens on Crimea Bridge as Putin becomes first passenger (VIDEO)

Automobile traffic across the bridge, which became the longest not only in Russia but in all of Europe, began in May 2018.

The construction of the bridge kicked off in February 2016, less than two years after the Crimean people overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a referendum. The link was crucial for Crimea, which only has a land border with Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies