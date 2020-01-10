Regular railway freight transport across new Crimea Bridge will start from July

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that regular freight rail services via the 19-km-long Crimea Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, will kick off on July 1.

“The opening of regular rail services should have a positive effect on supplies to the Crimean market, its saturation with high-quality and affordable goods,” the president said.

In December, Putin opened railway traffic on the Crimea Bridge and took a ride in the driver’s cabin on the first Crimea-bound train from Saint-Petersburg.

Automobile traffic across the bridge, which became the longest not only in Russia but in all of Europe, began in May 2018.

The construction of the bridge kicked off in February 2016, less than two years after the Crimean people overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a referendum. The link was crucial for Crimea, which only has a land border with Ukraine.

