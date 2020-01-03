 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Oil prices surge 4 percent on news of Soleimani killing

3 Jan, 2020 11:13
© REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Two major oil price benchmarks jumped in the early hours of Friday after news broke that Iran’s second most powerful public figure, Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, had been killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Both WTI and Brent jumped by over four percent on the news to $63.80 and $69.19 per barrel respectively.

Prices had been rising steadily since their October 2019 lows on rising tension across the Middle East, despite the ongoing glut that has plagued the oil and gas industry for several years. 

Meanwhile, Iran's own oil production has been hit hard by US sanctions, dropping by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) between an average of 3.18 million bpd in 2017 to just 2.102 million bpd in November 2019.

