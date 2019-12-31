Boeing to pay compensation to Turkish Airlines over 737 MAX grounding

One of Boeing's biggest customers, Turkish Airlines, announced on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with the US aviation giant on compensation for losses caused by grounded and undelivered 737 MAX aircraft.

The company did not specify how much Boeing will shell out. According to Hurriyet newspaper, the payout will total $225 million, with $150 million in compensation and $75 million covering things such as spare parts and training.

The announcement comes after Turkish Airlines said earlier this month it was preparing to bring a lawsuit against Boeing due to uncertainty regarding the 737 MAX and its losses.

Also on rt.com Turkish Airlines prepares to sue Boeing for financial losses due to 737 MAX grounding

The Turkish flagship-carrier has 24 Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March, after two crashes just five months apart in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Last week Boeing fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg, explaining the move as “necessary to restore confidence” in the firm, as it struggles to restore trust of investors, clients, and aviation regulators.

Boeing acknowledged this month it would not be able to reach its 2019 profit targets and announced it would halt 737 MAX production in January.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section