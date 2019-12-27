 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Can Boeing be trusted ever again? RT's Boom Bust explores

27 Dec, 2019 11:37
Can Boeing be trusted ever again? RT's Boom Bust explores
© Reuters / Matt Mills McKnight
Very ‘disturbing’ documents have been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration by Boeing on the same day the company fired its CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

They contained a new batch of messages between Boeing employees on the development of the troubled 737 MAX, showing concerns about the aircraft.

RT’s Boom Bust reflects on how the US manufacturer could recover from its current crisis. It looks into David Calhoun who has taken over from Muilenburg and his mission at Boeing.

