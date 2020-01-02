China’s smartphone shipments to rise in 2020 amid push to 5G

Shipments of smartphones in China are estimated to grow 0.7 percent this year, according to the global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

It says the increasing popularity of 5G phones will be the major factor behind the shipments’ growth.

The IDC expects 5G phone shipments to lead 5G network users in the short term, with one in every five phones to be connected to the faster and more stable network by 2021.

Prices of more than 20 percent of 5G phones will fall below the 2,000 yuan ($286) mark this year, according to the firm.

The demand for 5G smartphones in megacities could lead to a second-hand market in smaller less developed cities forming, where non-5G phones could be a better choice for local consumers.

Data showed shipments of 5G phones in China reached 485,000 units in the third quarter of 2019. Most of them were top of the line smartphones priced at over $700.

