China’s Huawei to create alternative to Google services in India by year’s end

Huawei is offering Indian developers cash for playing a part in building its own app service to replace the one developed by Google, as the Chinese company continues to battle against US sanctions.

Being included on the US government trade blacklist has created uncertainty over the functioning of Google’s essential Android apps on Huawei products. In response, the Chinese tech giant has been working on the alternative to Google Media Services (GMS), which customers are used to. The company has its Huawei Mobile Service (HMS), a suite of apps required for smooth functioning of mobile phones such as messaging and navigation, similar to Gmail, Google Maps and other programs.

Now Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is in talks with some top 150 apps in India to get them integrated to the platform, according to Economic Times. The firm is offering to pay up to $17,000 from its massive $1 billion fund to the developers if their programs get published on HMS.

“We have our own HMS and are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. Most of the key apps such as navigation, payments, gaming and messaging will be ready by the end of December,” Charles Peng, CEO of Huawei and Honor India, told the Economic Times.

Peng promised that users will not feel the difference between the two app services and added that Huawei could offer up to 150 apps to customers through HMS in every country.

Earlier this year, Huawei released Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones with its own app store, switching GMS to HMS. The manufacturer also promises that its iPhone killer, Huawei P40, is set to be launched in March 2020. It will also feature its own platform for apps.

