Putin confirms Russia ready to give Ukraine 25% discount on natural gas

19 Dec, 2019 10:29
Putin confirms Russia ready to give Ukraine 25% discount on natural gas
© Reuters / David W Cerny
Moscow will seek a mutually acceptable solution in the gas transit dispute with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

“I think we will find an agreement with Ukraine on gas,” he said during his press conference, adding “there’s no desire to escalate this situation with energy.”

According to the president, Russian gas transit through Ukraine will continue despite the construction of alternative pipelines because Moscow itself is interested in keeping the route.

Putin also called the Stockholm court’s ruling, which awarded the Ukrainian side $3 billion in the gas dispute with Russia, “politically motivated.”

Justifying the decision by referring to the difficult economic situation in Ukraine is nonsense, Putin added.

