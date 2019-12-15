Russia & Qatar to deepen cooperation in a bid to boost investment and trade

Russia’s Roscongress Foundation and the Qatar Investment Promotion Agency have inked a document during the Doha Forum that sets up a joint working group for coordination of investment activities and business projects.

The agreement was signed on Sunday, when a Russian delegation held a panel session titled ‘Developing the High-Tech Sector in Russia: Prospects for Venture Investment’ on the sidelines of the forum.

The new body is aimed at identifying promising investment projects in both countries and exchanging information on them, according to CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev. It can also facilitate gaining access to Russian and Qatari markets for companies from each country, as well as support and promote initiatives in several areas, including banking, insurance, infrastructure and energy, among others.

“We hope that our joint work will allow us to implement a full raft of projects and will facilitate growth in trade and economic cooperation and mutual investment between our countries,” Stuglev started.

Meanwhile Doha hopes that this “important step” might help the two sides implement mutually beneficial investment projects and further demonstrate Qatar’s attractiveness for direct foreign investments.

