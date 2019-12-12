Trump's new trade deal to replace NAFTA is ‘mostly political theater’ – Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust

The new trade pact signed by US, Mexico, and Canada this week to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will make no significant difference, says Richard Wolff of the Economic Update.

“It’s mostly political theater,” he tells RT’s Boom Bust, explaining that what US President Donald Trump “needs and wants is the theater that he is tearing up all the agreements that weren’t good for us and substituting new better ones.”

The key thing is that “nothing matters unless it’s enforced,” Professor Wolff says, adding that nothing is going to change with the new deal. The “erosion of manufacturing jobs in America will continue because this is mostly theatre and not real,” he explains.

