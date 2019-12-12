 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump's new trade deal to replace NAFTA is ‘mostly political theater’ – Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust

12 Dec, 2019 14:03
The new trade pact signed by US, Mexico, and Canada this week to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will make no significant difference, says Richard Wolff of the Economic Update.

“It’s mostly political theater,” he tells RT’s Boom Bust, explaining that what US President Donald Trump “needs and wants is the theater that he is tearing up all the agreements that weren’t good for us and substituting new better ones.”

The key thing is that “nothing matters unless it’s enforced,” Professor Wolff says, adding that nothing is going to change with the new deal. The “erosion of manufacturing jobs in America will continue because this is mostly theatre and not real,” he explains.

