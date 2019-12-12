Valuation of world’s most valuable company Saudi Aramco hits $2 TRILLION
The figure is nearly double that of the world’s other most valuable companies, Apple and Microsoft.
The oil giant raised a record $25.6 billion in its IPO last week, exceeding the $25 billion listing of China’s Alibaba in 2014.Also on rt.com Oil giant Saudi Aramco raises $25.6bn in world’s biggest public share listing
Aramco’s “$2 trillion valuation is justified due to secured dividend streams,” Arqaam Capital analysts wrote in a report seen by Bloomberg.
The company’s record-breaking market listing is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reshape the Saudi economy and diversify the kingdom away from oil.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section