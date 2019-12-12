 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Valuation of world’s most valuable company Saudi Aramco hits $2 TRILLION

12 Dec, 2019 09:11
Valuation of world’s most valuable company Saudi Aramco hits $2 TRILLION
Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing plant © AFP / Fayez Nureldine
The state-owned Saudi oil company’s stock briefly surged to 38.7 riyals ($10.32) per share on Thursday during the second day of public trading. The kingdom’s record IPO has reached the long-sought $2 trillion valuation.

The figure is nearly double that of the world’s other most valuable companies, Apple and Microsoft.

The oil giant raised a record $25.6 billion in its IPO last week, exceeding the $25 billion listing of China’s Alibaba in 2014.

Aramco’s “$2 trillion valuation is justified due to secured dividend streams,” Arqaam Capital analysts wrote in a report seen by Bloomberg.

The company’s record-breaking market listing is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reshape the Saudi economy and diversify the kingdom away from oil.

