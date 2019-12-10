 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World’s entire history, every revolution, every war, is shaped by taxation – RT’s Keiser Report

10 Dec, 2019 11:38
The most innovative societies in history were always low-tax civilizations, according to British author and co-host of Money Pit Dominic Frisby. He joins Keiser Report to discuss the history of taxation.

A big believer in low taxes, Frisby says labor should be taxed far less than it is now, noting that 50 percent of governments’ revenue is derived from income tax.

“The ultimate form of taxation is, of course, slavery, where you lose all ownership of your labor,” he says, adding that throughout history taxes had unintended consequences.

“The entire history of the world, the entire history of civilization, has been shaped by taxation. As I said, every revolution, every war is funded by taxes,” Frisby remarks.

