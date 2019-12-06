 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Manchester United strikes deal with Alibaba to boost football club’s engagement with its Chinese fan base

6 Dec, 2019 14:44
Get short URL
Manchester United strikes deal with Alibaba to boost football club’s engagement with its Chinese fan base
© Reuters / Andrew Yates
Premier League football club Manchester United announced on Friday a new partnership with e-commerce giant Alibaba as it aims to raise its profile and merchandise sales in the world’s second-largest economy.

The deal will see Manchester United content, including selected first-team matches, highlights and localized original productions, available to consumers across Alibaba’s platforms (such as video-streaming platform Youku.com).

The content will be available to Alibaba’s “around 700 million consumers,” United said.

The sides are also planning to open a Manchester United flagship store on Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform Tmall to sell merchandise to Chinese fans.

“We’re proud of our passionate and loyal following around the world and our Chinese fans are a huge part of that,” said Manchester United Group Managing Director Richard Arnold.

He added that the club is looking for new ways to engage with fans in China and is working with Alibaba “to further grow our fan base in China and building on other areas of the partnership in the near future.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies