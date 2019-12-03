 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s credit outlook to ‘stable’ after new IMF tranche

3 Dec, 2019 06:33
Get short URL
Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s credit outlook to ‘stable’ after new IMF tranche
A Pakistani worker dries fabric threads after dyeing them at a factory in Lahore on February 11, 2019. © Arif Ali / AFP
The leading credit rating agency said Islamabad’s financial situation is on a path of improvement and expressed hope that the help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mitigates the risks to its economy.

The New York-based agency changed Pakistan’s credit ratings outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ on Monday, expecting that the “balance of payments dynamics will continue to improve, supported by policy adjustment and currency flexibility.”

The experts at Moody’s noted that the country’s economic recovery reduces “external vulnerability risks,” but warned that “foreign exchange reserve buffers remain low and will take time to rebuild.”

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, financial adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, celebrated the news as proof of the government’s success in stabilizing the economy and paving the way for “robust long term growth.”

The firm downgraded Pakistan’s ratings outlook to negative in June of last year, citing risks stemming from depleted foreign exchange reserves. Last month, Islamabad secured another tranche from the IMF as part of a $450-million loan package. Moody’s said that the help from the IMF will “mitigate” the risks to the economy.

Also on rt.com Hundreds more goods from Pakistan to hit Chinese market duty-free

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies