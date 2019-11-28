Russia-UK trade & economic potential can overcome political rift, En+ chairman says

While tensions between London and Moscow have been high in recent years, the benefits of economic cooperation between the two could help to overcome the political crisis, executive chairman of En+ Group has told RT.

“I think there is a lot of potential in the Russian market for UK companies and while the bilateral relationship between the two countries remains difficult, nevertheless trade is something very tangible that we can focus on as there both sides can make a really positive impact for good,” Lord Barker of Battle, the chair of Russian multinational En+, said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual Russian-British business forum in London.

Also on rt.com Russia’s national payment system MIR looks to expand to Europe

The business event shows that both UK and Russian companies are seeking opportunities for cooperation, he stressed. Thus, British businesses can grow their footprint in markets outside Europe, which will be especially important after the looming Brexit, and Russian firms can find reliable European partners.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section