 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron says he did not accept moratorium offered by Russia on short & medium range missiles in Europe
HomeBusiness News

Russia-UK trade & economic potential can overcome political rift, En+ chairman says

28 Nov, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
Russia-UK trade & economic potential can overcome political rift, En+ chairman says
FILE PHOTO © Pexels
While tensions between London and Moscow have been high in recent years, the benefits of economic cooperation between the two could help to overcome the political crisis, executive chairman of En+ Group has told RT.

“I think there is a lot of potential in the Russian market for UK companies and while the bilateral relationship between the two countries remains difficult, nevertheless trade is something very tangible that we can focus on as there both sides can make a really positive impact for good,” Lord Barker of Battle, the chair of Russian multinational En+, said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual Russian-British business forum in London.

Also on rt.com Russia’s national payment system MIR looks to expand to Europe

The business event shows that both UK and Russian companies are seeking opportunities for cooperation, he stressed. Thus, British businesses can grow their footprint in markets outside Europe, which will be especially important after the looming Brexit, and Russian firms can find reliable European partners.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies