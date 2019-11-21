 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe to start operating in mid-2020

21 Nov, 2019 14:46
Get short URL
Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe to start operating in mid-2020
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
The Nord Stream 2 project designed to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany and other European customers will start working in the middle of next year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday.

He gave no other details about the exact date of the pipeline’s launch. Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that gas deliveries via the undersea pipeline could start in the coming months.The offshore and land sections of the pipeline were connected on the German side last year. The project only needed approval from Danish authorities. Other countries on the route of the pipeline – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany – have long-since approved it.

Also on rt.com Story of 5 major pipelines explains Europe’s love-hate relationship with Russian energy

In October, Copenhagen finally gave the green light for the pipeline to pass through its territorial waters.

Nord Stream 2, which runs from the Russian Baltic coast to Germany, will deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to European customers. The Russia-led project has been repeatedly criticized by the US as Washington wants to boost sales of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies