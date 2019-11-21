 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia wants to turn Sakhalin island in Far East into major air hub for Asia & Americas

21 Nov, 2019 10:32
Get short URL
Russia wants to turn Sakhalin island in Far East into major air hub for Asia & Americas
FILE PHOTO: Sakhalin island © Global Look Press / Sergei Fomin
An international airport on Russia’s Sakhalin Island, located north of Japan, may be turned into a major flight connection hub, allowing passengers to travel to Asia and the Americas.

“We’re currently discussing the creation of the hub with businesses and some air companies, to cluster passengers in our Yuzho-Sakhalinsk and offer flights to China, Japan, Americas, to distances of around 7,000-to-8,000 kilometers,” Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko revealed, in an interview with Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport, also called Khomutovo and recently named after famous Russian writer Anton Chekhov, mainly serves flights to and from Russian cities, as well as some international routes. Flights to Asian countries like Vietnam and China usually require changing planes in the major Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, meaning that you have to fly to mainland Russia first.

Also on rt.com Russia builds dozens of airports while Berlin’s Brandenburg still unfinished after 13 years (PHOTOS)

The official did not elaborate on what companies could join the initiative. Several carriers operate flights from the island’s airport, including South Korea's second-largest airline Asiana and Russian air companies Aeroflot, S7 and Yakutia Airlines.

Earlier the head of the remote Russian region had said that the airport is currently building a new earthquake-resistant runway and renovating its old one. A new terminal is also being built and is set to be ready next year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies