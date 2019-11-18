 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia hands over Ukrainian Navy boats seized during ‘violation of territorial waters’ near Crimea in 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow's poop-obsessed Goop is selling toilet paper 'with a conscience' for $34

18 Nov, 2019 09:27
Gwyneth Paltrow's poop-obsessed Goop is selling toilet paper 'with a conscience' for $34
The Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop has released its annual holiday gift guide, which includes a six-figure tree house, a $425 pair of gold handcuffs and a 24-roll pack “essential bamboo toilet roll.”

The “No. 2” toilet roll which is available for $34 was described as bog roll "with a conscience" because it's made out of "100% sustainable bamboo."

The website praises the "chic dark floral packaging" that the toilet paper arrives in, and says it has a "silky, smooth texture that's gentle on skin." It is also clog-safe and septic safe and does not contain plastic.

Four years ago, the apparently toilet-obsessed Oscar-winner Paltrow praised loo paper made by healthcare brand Joseph as the “gold standard.”

Earlier this year, she promoted an £11 spray that users can squirt on loo roll to give themselves a wet wipe-style experience. Last year, people turned to social media to mock another Goop offering: a coffee enema kit selling for $135.

Among other available items at the Goop store are a collection of sex toys, a giant book of penis shapes and a $55.50 whip. A $425 pair of gold handcuffs is described as “exquisite and (almost) escape-proof.”

Paltrow has previously defended the gift prices, claiming that the brand remains aspirational. “Our stuff is beautiful, the ingredients are beautiful,” she said earlier this year, adding: “You can’t get that at a lower price point.”

Founded in 2008, Goop is currently worth an estimated $250 million. Last December, the company settled a $145,000 payout in civil penalties over “unsubstantiated claims” made about its online products.

