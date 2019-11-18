Gwyneth Paltrow's poop-obsessed Goop is selling toilet paper 'with a conscience' for $34

The Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop has released its annual holiday gift guide, which includes a six-figure tree house, a $425 pair of gold handcuffs and a 24-roll pack “essential bamboo toilet roll.”

The “No. 2” toilet roll which is available for $34 was described as bog roll "with a conscience" because it's made out of "100% sustainable bamboo."

The website praises the "chic dark floral packaging" that the toilet paper arrives in, and says it has a "silky, smooth texture that's gentle on skin." It is also clog-safe and septic safe and does not contain plastic.

Four years ago, the apparently toilet-obsessed Oscar-winner Paltrow praised loo paper made by healthcare brand Joseph as the “gold standard.”

Earlier this year, she promoted an £11 spray that users can squirt on loo roll to give themselves a wet wipe-style experience. Last year, people turned to social media to mock another Goop offering: a coffee enema kit selling for $135.

Gwyneth Paltrow and GOOP recommend irrigating your rectum and colon with coffee. Don’t. https://t.co/i2Uq9iMZU6pic.twitter.com/lRluICEv3P — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 5, 2018

Among other available items at the Goop store are a collection of sex toys, a giant book of penis shapes and a $55.50 whip. A $425 pair of gold handcuffs is described as “exquisite and (almost) escape-proof.”

Paltrow has previously defended the gift prices, claiming that the brand remains aspirational. “Our stuff is beautiful, the ingredients are beautiful,” she said earlier this year, adding: “You can’t get that at a lower price point.”

Founded in 2008, Goop is currently worth an estimated $250 million. Last December, the company settled a $145,000 payout in civil penalties over “unsubstantiated claims” made about its online products.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section